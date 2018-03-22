What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for March 24-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Spring is here, and coincidentally, so is festival season!

Here's a look at our picks for weekend events:

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Hogs for the Cause: Hogs for the Cause started 10 years ago as a barbecue party among friends. It quickly morphed into a cause -- raising money for families dealing with pediatric brain cancer. This year, Hogs is back on their new turf, the grounds of UNO Lakefront Arena, with more than 85 teams, Bacon Night on Friday, 21 bands, and even a new craft beer tent. Click here for more information.

SATURDAY

Easter Eggstravaganza: 5th annual Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by New Orleans Recreation Department. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, carnival games, races, and music. Don't forget to bring your own basket. For ages 3-12. Free to attend from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Stella and Stanley Shouting Contest: The Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival wraps up Sunday afternoon with an epic shouting match in Jackson Square. Contestants vie to rival Stanley Kowalski’s shout for “STELLAAAAA!!!” in the unforgettable scene from A Streetcar Named Desire. Women are welcome to join in and yell for Stanley (or Stella) as the NOLA Project’s Cecile Monteyne provides inspiration on the Jackson Square balcony as our Stella. Celebrity judges will choose five finalists and declare a new winner. Prizes awarded. Arrive early to sign up at 3:45. The first 25 to sign up will compete.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Bloody Mary Festival: The Howlin' Wolf is hosting the Bloody Mary Festival Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will allow you to taste nearly a dozen of the city's craftiest Bloody Marys over a two-hour stretch. More info here.