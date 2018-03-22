‘Trapstep’ duo Watch the Duck stops by the Twist studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "Whatever you latch onto, that’s what’s in it."

Members of Watch the Duck, an Alabama-based trapstep trio (trap rap + dub step), don't really like to limit their music to one genre.

"It's mirror music, you get out of it whatever you see."

The group -- comprised of Jesse Rankins and Eddie Smith III-- is celebrating the success of their single, "There You Are," and stopped by the News with a Twist studio this week for a brief interview ahead of their show at Three Keys in the Ace Hotel Thursday night.

So, how'd they come up with the name?

"Everybody sees the duck on top of the water smoothly, but nobody sees how the duck kicks, gets to where it has to go. It’s our take on the 10,000 hours we all put into our craft to make it look smooth."

Watch the video above to learn more and hear some of their hit song.