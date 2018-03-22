× So good it hurts: Crawfish-eating injuries!

NEW ORLEANS– Have you ever got a crawfish injury while enjoying or boiling mudbugs?

Looks like there are a lot of folks in Louisiana who have.

Check out some of the comments on Yelp New Orleans:

“I’m glad I got the lasik as contact lenses and crawfish don’t mix! The worst injury I got was probably one time when I was pouring some of the live ones in the boil and one of them managed to snap one claw on one of my fingers and another claw on on the webbing in between my fingers. That made some nice cuts that really burned later when it was time to eat the bugs and the spice burn got all deep down in the cuts and burned a loooong time.”