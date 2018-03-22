× NOPD: Robber snatches doorman’s fanny pack in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – A robber snatched a fanny pack off of a doorman in the French Quarter yesterday.

The robbery occurred just after 10:30 a.m. on March 21 in the 700 block of Burgundy Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The 55-year-old doorman was standing outside his place of work when an unidentified man walked by and grabbed his fanny pack.

The robber made off with cash and the doorman’s cell phone, according to the NOPD.