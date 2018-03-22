Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fidelity Bank was formed on December 28, 1908, and is a mutual institution chartered by the Office of Financial Institutions (OFI).

At Fidelity, our mission is to remain the long-term institution of choice in the marketplace. We seek to continually improve and enhance our rich heritage of over 100 years. "Here for Good" means helping families and businesses thrive in the communities we serve.

P.O.W.E.R.® (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized) is our new program for successful women!

This exciting program is designed to meet the unique needs of women in business throughout our region. With personalized service and a wide array of financial products exclusively for entrepreneurial women, we give you all the tools you need to succeed and flourish. At Fidelity Bank, we are here for powerful business and we are here for you.

Whether you are starting, building or growing, Fidelity Bank is here for POWERFUL Business. And whenever and wherever you have dreams, we’ll be right here, waiting to help you reach them.

Fidelity Bank - Here for Good

Visit Fidelity online at BankWithFidelity.com

Click to return to NOLA Marketplace Directory