Name That Food: All Saints Catholic Church Friday Fish Fry

ALGIERS, La - Every Friday during Lent, the menu is big at All Saints Catholic Church in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Of course, there's fish. It's catfish.

But WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says there's a twist when it comes to way the folks prepare it at All Saints Catholic Church.

The tradition is to coat the catfish with cornmeal.

Not here.

First, they dip the fish in a light coating that's a mix of mustard, yes mustard, and spices.

Then the fish, each catfish is coated with love and corn flour.

The folks who do the cooking in the kitchen have figured out after years of doing this and after chatting with friends that corn flour gives you a more delicious fish.

And Wild Bill says, the folks here know what they're talking about and what they're cooking.

The fish is top notch.

You can get the fish or you can get stuffed crabs.

And on the menu, this extensive menu just for lent and All Saints Catholic Church Fish Fry, there's eggplant casserole.

It's made by the members of the church to serve on their fish plates.

You can also get a side dish of macaroni and cheese. And the macaroni and cheese here is made with a twist.

It's not the traditional macaroni. It's made with spaghetti.

The spaghetti is topped with a blanket of cheese and condensed milk, then baked just the right amount of time.

If you save room for desserts, you can select from cookies and cakes. There's even a 7-Up cake baked with the soft drink.

All Saints Catholic Church is at 1441 Teche Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70114.

That's in Algiers.