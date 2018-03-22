× Latest UNO poll predicts a tight race for Jefferson Parish sheriff

METAIRIE, La. — The double-digit lead that retired JPSO spokesman John Fortunato had over interim Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto in the race for the next sheriff has disappeared, according to UNO’s latest poll.

UNO surveyed 617 voters in Jefferson Parish over a three-day period (March 18-20) with a margin of error at 3.9 percent.

In early March, Fortunato had a double-digit lead over Lopinto, but UNO says Lopinto has since taken the lead.

The biggest reason for the shift, according to the poll, is the number of undecided voters who now favor Lopinto.

Lopinto was hand-picked by former Sheriff Newell Normand, who stepped down in August 2017. Fortunato retired from the sheriff’s office after more than 40 years on the force to challenge Lopinto.

The election is Saturday, March 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

