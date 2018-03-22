× Head of New Orleans NWS to lead National Hurricane Center

Kenneth Graham, the meteorologist-in-charge of our local National Weather Service office for the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Coastal Mississippi areas, has been chosen to be the new director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida.

Graham has been at the New Orleans office since 2008 and notably established two command centers in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 that provided forecasts that were used to help make critical decisions in the five months following the spill.

His career with NOAA began in 1994, after working as a broadcast meteorologist at WCBI-TV in Mississippi. Graham earned a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric science from the University of Arizona and holds a master’s degree in geoscience from Mississippi State University.

“Ken’s long history of providing dependable impact-based decision support services will greatly serve the nation, as he leads the National Hurricane Center,” said Louis Uccellini, Ph.D., director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “He has earned an excellent reputation among his colleagues and across the vast external partnerships he has created and nurtured over the years, which will ensure his continued success in his new, high-profile position.”

Graham fills the role left vacant by the departure of Rick Knabb, Ph.D., in May 2017. Ed Rappaport, Ph.D., has served as the acting director of the National Hurricane Center since that time, and will resume his duties as the center’s deputy director.