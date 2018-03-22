Food truck worker fires gun at would-be robber, same guy who robbed the truck one week earlier

NEW ORLEANS — A worker onboard a food truck in the city fired a single gunshot at a man who was trying to rob the truck, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the worker recognized the attacker as the same person who robbed the truck a week earlier.

The latest attack happened at about 9:00 on Wednesday night in the 200 block of Morgan Street in Algiers Point. Police say the truck was closed for business for the day when the worker saw a man who was approaching. According to police, the worker recognized the man from a robbery one week earlier.

The food truck is called Thai D-Jing. The business’ Facebook page included photos from the scene and the comments, “Just happened same time same day Thank God we are safe. Please be careful just in front of the Algiers Point Courthouse.”

As the robber approached, police say the worker locked the doors of the truck. But police say the robber attempted to open a door and that’s when the worker fired a single gunshot.

On the business’ Facebook page, one of the photos shows what appears to be a bullet hole in one of the truck’s windows.

There’s no word on whether the robber was hit, but police say he was able to run from the scene.

Dozens of people responded to the business’ Facebook post. People were stunned to hear that the truck had been targeted twice by the same robber.

Responding to one of the comments, the business commented, “It’s okay. Everyone’s safe. This time, the thief has nothing.”