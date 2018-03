× Entergy to hold meeting on Algiers bill rerouting

New Orleans – Entergy will hold a meeting Thursday evening to discuss bill rerouting for customers in Algiers.

Residents can hear information and ask questions about gas and electric bills being put on the same cycle.

The meeting takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jugs Social Club, Krewe of NOMTOC located at 1905 Newton Street in Algiers.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.

29.944822 -90.037575