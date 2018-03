Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wa -- Some shoplifting suspects at a Seattle Costco store got caught red-handed!

The officers surprised the suspects outside of an emergency exit.

They were tipped off by employees who recognized the suspects from a previous theft.

Officers arrived and waited out back, as the suspects came barging through the doors and right at them.

The cops were already holding the suspected getaway driver when the alleged thieves came through the rear doors with some $2,200 worth of electronics.