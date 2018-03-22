× City announces parking restrictions for Tom Benson’s funeral, second line Friday

NEW ORLEANS — The city has issued parking instructions for Tom Benson’s private funeral and the subsequent second line on Friday.

The funeral is at St. Louis Cathedral at noon.

Law enforcement officers at the intersection of Toulouse and Chartres Streets, and of St. Ann and Royal Streets will limit the flow of traffic into the area surrounding the Cathedral during peak drop-off times, around 10:30 a.m. to noon, and pick-up times, around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., only. Once the service begins, officers will allow traffic around the Cathedral to flow as normal. People will be permitted to access their residences, businesses, or hotels during the reduction of traffic flows.

From around 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Chartres Street from St. Ann to Gov. Nicholls Streets will be closed for the second line procession following the funeral. Normal traffic flow will be resumed once the streets are cleared.

The Department of Public Works will designate the following streets as “No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 23:

600 block of Chartres Street from Toulouse to St. Peter Streets

600 block of St. Peter Street from Chartres to Royal Streets

600 block of St. Ann Street from Chartres to Royal Streets

800 block of Chartres Street from St. Ann to Dumaine Streets

1100 block of Chartres Street from Ursulines to Gov. Nicholls Streets

500 block of Ursulines Street from the rear of the convent property near Decatur to Chartres Streets

700 block of Decatur Street on the river side only from St. Peter to St. Ann Streets

Meters will be bagged and signs will be posted warning residents of the parking restrictions.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs. Motorists are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets, and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

In addition, RTA services, including bus service, may be interrupted during this event. Details on any route changes are available here.