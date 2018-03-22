4 dogs shot and thrown into bayou at camp near Morgan City

STEPHENSVILLE, LA – The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed four Labrador Retrievers and threw their bodies into the bayou at a camp north of Morgan City.

The owner of the camp found the dead dogs on March 19 in a bayou along Six Mile Lake near American Island.

Police think the dogs interrupted an attempted burglary at the camp sometime between 2 p.m. on March 18 and 11 a.m. on March 19, and were shot because of it.

Anyone with information as to who may be responsible for this heinous act is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers (337) 441-3030.