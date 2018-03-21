Two firearm specialists take the stand in Travis Boys trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The trial for Travis Boys, the man accused of killing NOPD officer Daryle Holloway, is under way.

Two firearms specialists from the Louisiana State Police's Crime Lab in Baton Rouge took the stand Wednesday morning.

The prosecution called up Cheryl Swearingen and gave her some items. She held up the gun used in the alleged crime: a semi-automatic hand gun, Smith & Wesson.

She told the court that she examined the firearm, two cartridges and one bullet. One casing was found under the car. The other was stove piped -- meaning it malfunctioned. When experts later tested the gun, it did not malfunction again. They believe it may have malfunctioned during the shooting, due to obstruction.

The defense asked her about gun-use laws. She told the court: "Never put your finger on the trigger..." The defense attorney responded -- "It could accidentally fire?" She agreed.

Forensic Scientist Patrick Lane took the stand after. The prosecution asked him about tool markings on the bolt cutters used to cut Boys's handcuffs.

Boys is charged with shooting and killing New Orleans Police Officer Daryl Holloway in 2015, while Officer Holloway was driving Boys to jail. You may remember last year, Boys smeared feces on his face and head in the courtroom. Throughout this case, Boys's attorney has argued that Boys is mentally ill.