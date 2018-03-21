The Austin serial bombing suspect has been identified, but his motive has not been determined

Police have identified the Austin serial bombing suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, according to a source with direct involvement in the investigation.

Little additional information about the man has been released, but police have previously said he was a 24-year-old white man capable of making sophisticated explosive devices.

Conditt killed himself when police, who had been staking out his hotel, followed him onto Interstate 35, where he pulled into a ditch and detonated an explosive device as Austin Police Department SWAT team members approached his car, according to authorities.

Here’s what we know about the man accused of the deadly explosions:

It’s not clear where he was from

Though Austin Police Chief Brian Manley provided reporters Conditt’s age and race, it’s unclear whether he lived in the Austin area.

But he attended a local college

Conditt attended Austin Community College from 2010 to 2012 but did not graduate, according to school records, said spokeswoman Jessica Vess. He has not attended any classes since 2012, she said.

His motive is still unknown

Police said Conditt is responsible for the bombings in Austin, but they are still investigating why he carried them out.

How did police find him?

In the past 24 to 36 hours, authorities received information that led them to a person of interest, who later became a suspect.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler confirmed that police obtained surveillance images showing Conditt at a FedEx store in Austin.

They later identified his car and spotted it Wednesday night at a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, a few miles north of Austin.

Austin bombings timeline

As officers waited for tactical units to arrive on the scene, Conditt began to drive away and later stopped on the side of the road.

It was then that SWAT officers approached the vehicle and the man detonated a bomb inside his car, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

The suspect died inside the vehicle.

Did he act alone?

It’s unclear if he had any accomplices. It appears that he was alone when he drove away from the hotel in Round Rock and when he detonated a device in his car.