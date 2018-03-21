× Suspect sought in Gulf Coast Bank robbery on Carrollton Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI New Orleans Field Office and New Orleans Police Department are looking for the suspect who robbed the Gulf Coast Bank & Trust on North Carrollton Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the suspect went into the bank at 201 N. Carrollton Ave. at about 2:20 p.m. He approached the teller and demanded money. He obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled the bank in a gray Toyota Camry.

The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’ 5” – 5’ 8”, with a medium build. He wore a red plaid shirt over a long sleeve white t-shirt, dark pants, black Nike tennis shoes, a black “Superman” logo hat, and a yellow safety vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000.