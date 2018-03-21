See the tomb in Metairie Cemetery where Tom Benson will be laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson will be laid to rest in Metairie Cemetery, sharing the sacred ground with many other New Orleans greats at one of the city's most beautiful cemeteries.

The tomb for Benson has a large "B" across the entrance. It stands near the corner of Metairie Road and the Pontchartrain Expressway.

Other New Orleans legends who are entombed there include Ruth's Chris owner and founder Ruth Fertel and Popeye's owner Al Copeland.

Benson, 90, died Thursday, March 15, after spending several weeks in the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

Public visitation for Benson continues Thursday (March 22) at Notre Dame Seminary from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

His funeral Mass at St. Louis Cathedral Friday is by invitation-only, as is his interment at Metairie Cemetery.