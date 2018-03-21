Saints fans, family, and friends say goodbye to Tom Benson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It was a morning both solemn and celebratory, as the city of New Olreans said goodbye to Tom Benson.

Visitation is currently being held at Notre Dame Seminary this Wednesday and Thursday for fans, friends, and family to pay their respects.

Benson's wife, Gayle, was there as the procession arrived with the casket.

The casket was then brought into the building followed by a vigil service.

We spoke to long time friend of Benson, the Archbishop Gregory Aymond, before he entered the visitation.

He spoke highly of Benson's memory and to what he did for the city.

"I think his legacy is that of a man of faith, a man who worked very very hard. He was born poor and could not afford to go to a Catholic school, so someone gave him a scholarship. So, his legacy is that he gave himself 100% in everything he did," says Aymond.

Fans and spectators lined up to say also say their goodbyes.

Many were decked out in their Saints gear.

Visitation will be open to the public again on Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until noon.

The funeral will be privately held at St. Louis Cathedral on Friday.