PJ`s Coffee`s New Spring Beverages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - PJ's Coffee of New Orleans released two new flavors for the spring. The new flavors are "White Chocolate Lavender" which is available as a Latte and "Honey Macadamia Nut" which is available as a Cold Brew Iced Coffee, Iced Latte, and Protein Velvet Ice.

PJ's Coffee Roastmaster Felton Jones said, "Our PJ's team has been working hard to perfect these new floral and honey flavors. With spring in bloom, this is the perfect time of year for the White Chocolate Lavender Latte and Honey Nut Macadamia Nut beverages."

The White Chocolate Lavender Latte is a creamy combination of rich, white chocolate and floral lavender, garnished with whipped cream.

Click here for more information about PJ's Coffee.