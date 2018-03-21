× Officer crashes vehicle, breaks jaw, ribs, arm during pursuit in LaPlace

LAPLACE, LA – A St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained several broken bones when he crashed his vehicle during a pursuit this morning.

The officer was responding to reports of an armed man walking down Yorktown Drive in LaPlace when the crash occurred, according to the SJPSO.

The suspect was spotted fleeing the area along a canal bank, and the officer crashed his police vehicle into the canal while pursuing the suspect.

The officer sustained a broken arm, broken ribs, a broken jaw, and several other injuries, according to the SJPSO.

He was transported to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment.

The suspect was captured at the scene.