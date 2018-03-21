NOPD: Man steals PlayStation 3 after spending night at Algiers apartment

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who made off with a PlayStation 3 after spending the night at an acquaintance’s apartment in Algiers.

The unidentified thief, who goes by “Tony,” stayed overnight at a house in the 4800 block of General Meyer Avenue on February 20, according to the NOPD.

When the man who lives there woke up the next morning, he heard “Tony” leaving through the back door and noticed that his PS3 and several other items were missing.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Tracy Raney or any Fourth District Detective, at (504) 658-6040 or (504) 658-6045.