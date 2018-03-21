× NOPD: Man shot dead on porch in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night in the 7100 block of Salem Drive.

At about 7:48 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to an initial call of shots fired in the area, which was later changed to an aggravated battery by shooting.

Officers found an unresponsive male victim lying on the front porch of a home suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet identified a motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detective Everett Briscoe at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.