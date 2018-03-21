× NOPD asks for help in search for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating 16-year-old Tyrese Harris who was last seen at or around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 600 block of N. Tonti Street.

Police say that Harris was sent home from school and dropped off by a teacher.

It was later learned that he was dropped off at the wrong address, located in the 600 block of N. Rocheblave Street.

Harris could not be found at that location.

Detectives believe that Harris intentionally gave the teacher the wrong address.

Harris’ mother believes that he may be with friends in New Orleans East.

Anyone with information of the location of Tyrese Harris should call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.