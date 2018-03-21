× New technology translates conversations in real time

LOS ANGELES — It sounds like something out of the future. It’s a pair of headphones that can help you translate different languages in real time, giving you the ability to talk to anyone in the world.

The feature is built right into Google’s headphones called “Pixel Buds.”

First, you`ll need the “Google Translate” app installed on a Pixel smartphone. Just tap and hold the buds and say something like, “Help me speak Japanese!”

Then, you just start talking. You’ll see what you say on screen, translated and spoken in real time.

The system works with 40 languages including Arabic, Chinese, French and Swahili.

However, we have a little secret. You don`t even need these earbuds to translate your conversations. All you really need is the “Google Translate” app.

Tap the microphone, hit auto and you can accomplish the same thing.

Also, nearly all the reviews agree that they headphones are smart, but probably not your best choice for day to day headphones.

The Google Pixel buds are $160 and have “Google Assistant” built in, so you can perform lots of other voice commands like playing music and sending texts.