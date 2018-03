× New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau to hold job fair Wednesday

New Orleans – The New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting March Job Fest on Wednesday.

Some of the city’s top employers like Harrah’s, the Audubon Nature Institute, Hospitality Enterprises New Orleans, and New Orleans City Park are hiring.

They’ll be at the Treme Center off 900 North Villere Street from noon until 3 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

