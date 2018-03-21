Man found shot to death on front porch in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a homicide mystery that happened Wednesday night, March 21.

According to police, officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 7100 block of Salem Drive. Moments later, the call was changed to an aggravated battery by shooting.

At the scene, police say they found a man on the front porch of a home. He appeared to have been shot several times, and he was declared dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday night, detectives were still gathering evidence to identify the killer and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death and will release the victim’s name once his family members have been notified.

If you have information on the case, you can reach NOPD homicide detectives at 504-658-5300.

Or you can phone in a tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. The toll-free number is 1-877-903-STOP. You won’t be asked to testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.