METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Olavarrieta was reported missing on March 13 in the area of Trianon Square in Terrytown, according to the JPSO.

Olavarrieta is 5” 1’ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a grey jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Section at (504) 363-5500.