Her name comes from a treadmill! Soon you’ll see it on the label of the clothes she designs

NEW ORLEANS - It's the week.

It's New Orleans Fashion Week.

You know what that means. Fashion designers from across America are showing their stuff across the city.

There's even a Kids Runway Day. That's a day for fashions for kids.

And at New Orleans Fashion Week, one of the designers of kids fashions is a kid, herself.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says she's so talented, she's now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids.

The kid is a full time seventh grader.

She sews skirts like a full time fashion designer.

And she's got a name that sounds like a big time fashion designer.

Wild Bill asks her about her name and she says, "Cadence, that's C-a-d-e-n-c-e."

Wild Bill asks, "How did you get a name like Cadence?"

Cadence says, "when my mom was eight months pregnant with me, she was on a treadmill and she looked down to see the name of the treadmill was Cadence."

She's a 13-year-old with the name that keeps the entire world in stitches.

She's Cadence Archer.

She sews skirts because they're her favorite.

She never uses a pattern, just a plan she's had in her head for about a year and a half now.

Cadence Archer started out as a model in the fashion business. But Cadence wanted more.

She didn't want to just wear other designers' clothes. She wanted to created and design and sew her own line.

And that's what she's doing now.

Her black and white collection is her latest.

It's moving from her suitcase to the supermodels on stage at New Orleans Fashion Week.

Working after school and Saturdays, she's sewing and selling some of her skirts already.

But Cadence Archer has designs on filling a whole store. And maybe more with her own designs.

The girl who gets her name from a treadmill is ready to run, all the way to the runway.