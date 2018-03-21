× Hancock and Whitney Bank services down all day after power outage

NEW ORLEANS – A power outage knocked out most banking services for Hancock and Whitney Bank customers today.

Bank branches across the area were offline for much of the day.

Online and mobile banking were down, as were the Gulfport, Mississippi, based bank’s ATMs.

A 6:45 a.m. post on the bank’s official Facebook page notified customers of the problems, and promised a resolution within four hours.

A second post shortly before 12:30 p.m. announced that “credit and debit cards, mobile banking, online banking and financial centers are up and available.”

All cards were still available for use during the outage, according to the post.

“We have identified that the issues occurred when an external power outage resulted in widespread network connectivity interruptions,” according to the post. “We apologize again for the inconvenience and will keep you updated.”