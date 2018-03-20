Would you eat it? Butternut Squash Ravioli with Shaved Chocolate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

You know that Test Kitchen Taylor could not pass up National Ravioli Day - so here's her recipe. Of course, it has a twist!

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Shaved Chocolate

Butternut Squash Ravioli

1/4 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese the powdery kind

1/4 cup pine nuts - toasted

dark chocolate

Boil the ravioli.

In a separate saucepan combine the butter and brown sugar on medium heat.

Simmer until the sauce thickens, continuously stirring.

Remove from heat and add the parmesan and pine nuts.

Drain the ravioli and gently stir it in with the sauce, the sauce will thin out.

Top with additional parmesan cheese and grated dark chocolate.

