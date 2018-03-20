TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's one of the biggest broadcasted events in the world. WWE's WrestleMania 34 will go live from the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, April 8th. Fans are will come to the Big Easy from all over the world to see this high energy show up close and personal.

WrestleMania is only a part of what's to come to the Gulf Coast. WWE Axxess fan event will be from April 5-8 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Fans will get the rare opportunity to meet and take pictures with their favorite WWE Superstars. WWE Axxess is like the Comic-con of WWE Wrestling. Interactive activities for fans, wrestling matches, swag, and more!

Tickets are on sale now for WrestleMania Axxess. CLICK HERE to find out what WWE Superstars will be at Axxess and to purchase tickets.

The big shows will start off with NXT Takeover in New Orleans on April 7th followed by WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. Then, WWE Raw on April 10th, and WWE Smackdown on April 11th ending the weekend fun!

