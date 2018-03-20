Parkland survivors to Great Mills students: ‘We’re here for you’

Within minutes of news of yet another school shooting, survivors of last month’s massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, took to Twitter to support their fellow students hunkered down in classrooms Tuesday at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

Emma Gonzalez

“We are Here for you, students of Great Mills — together we can stop this from ever happening again”.

Jaclyn Corin

“Less than a WEEK ago Great Mills High School students walked out with us to protest gun violence…now they’re experiencing it for themselves. The state of our country is disgusting – I’m so sorry, Great Mills.”

Adam Alhanti

“The words School & Shooting should not be next to each other. Headlines like this should not have to be typed up every week. All of these incidents have one thing in common. My thoughts are with Maryland right now.”

Lauren Hogg

“How many people need to be effected by gun violence before something is done?.. #NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough.”

Chris Grady

“At a loss for words. This is why we will not stop fighting. Maryland, we’re with you every step of the way.”