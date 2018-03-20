× Octavia books selling autographed copies of Mitch Landrieu’s new book

NEW ORLEANS– While Mayor Mitch Landrieu is currently promoting his new book in New York City, here in NOLA, his book is being sold at Octavia books, where the copies are autographed by Landrieu.

Today at Octavia Books many customers were purchasing Landrieu’s book which is called: “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History.”

The book is about the controversial removal of the confederate monuments in New Orleans last year.