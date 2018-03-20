NOPD: woman sliced victim’s neck with broken bottle during French Quarter fight

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who sliced another woman’s neck with a broken bottle during a fight in the French Quarter.

Tabitha “Tabby” Ryan was arguing with the unidentified victim around 10:30 p.m. on March 17 in the 1000 block of Decatur Street when things turned violent, according to the NOPD.

Ryan grabbed a broken beer bottle and used the bottle’s jagged edge to cut the victim on her neck before running off toward Esplanade Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tabitha Ryan is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.