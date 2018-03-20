× NOPD arrests 6 juveniles for French Quarter armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested six juveniles who stole a man’s bicycle and cellphone before pointing what turned out to be a toy gun at him as they fled.

The armed robbery occurred around 6:45 p.m. on March 19 in the 400 block of Toulouse Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The six boys surrounded the 31-year-old man and robbed him before pointing what the victim thought was a real gun at him.

Officers were able to round up the six juveniles a short time later and arrest them without further incident.

The officers were able to determine that the weapon the boys used in the robbery was, in fact, a toy.