Lafourche Parish deputies help save 2 overdose victims with naloxone injectors

BAYOU BLUE, LA – For the second time in a little over a month, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies have helped save a life by administering naloxone to an overdose victim.

Deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency at a home in Bayou Blue on the afternoon of March 19 found a barely conscious man lying in a bathtub.

The man, who has a history of heroin abuse, was gasping for air, his breathing was very shallow, and his lips had turned purple, according to the LPSO.

Officers immediately administered a dose of naloxone, which all Lafourche Parish deputies carry in order to help combat opioid overdoses thanks to a donation from the Louisiana Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and vouchers for injectors from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

The man immediately responded to the naloxone, and Acadian Ambulance technicians took him to a hospital for evaluation, according to the LPSO.

On February 6, deputies found an unresponsive man sitting in the cab of his truck with a needle in his hand.

The responding deputy administered naloxone, and the man’s skin color and breathing improved, according to the LPSO.

In each case, the overdose victims were able to recover after receiving medical attention.