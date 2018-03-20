× Houma-made burritos recalled over uninspected beef

HOUMA, La. — Houma-based Mickey Brown, Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of beef burrito products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Approximately 4,130 pounds of beef burrito products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the USDA announced Tuesday.

The ready-to-eat beef burrito items were made on various dates from March 28, 2017 through March 6, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. 2-oz. plastic packages containing “Mickey Brown’s A Taste of Cajun 3 Beef Burritos.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33915” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products are labeled with “Keep Refrigerated” but may be frozen. The products are not labeled with a “best by” or “use by” date. These items were shipped to distributors in Louisiana, which then distributed the product for further retail and internet sales.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during routine inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.