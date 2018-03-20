From kickball fundraisers to LSU baseball, big events planned at Shrine on Airline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- There's a lot of fun in store at the Shrine on Airline, and it starts this weekend when NFL player and New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu hosts the celebrity Kickball Classic to benefit the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

Saturday, March 24, the Kickball Classic will feature current and former professional athletes and celebrities including Patrick Peterson, Jarvis Landry, Ted Ginn Jr, Saquon Barkley, Jamal Adams, Brad Wing, Josh Magee, Antione Bethea, Chandler Jones, Tony Jefferson, Haason Reddick and many more.

Money raised benefits Mathieu's foundation, which helps underprivileged children right here in New Orleans. Click here for tickets and more info.

Next week, on March 27, the LSU Tigers baseball team will take on the UL Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns for the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic. Click here for more information.

A few days later, it's Baby Cakes time! The season opening weekend for the New Orleans Baby Cakes is April 5-9, with fireworks on Thursday night and Friday night.