Former Saint Ricky Williams starts marijuana company

New Orleans- Heisman Trophy winner, star running back, and the only Saints player ever to be featured on the cover of ESPN Magazine in a wedding dress, Ricky Williams, is now selling the drug that got him in trouble with the NFL.

According to the Florida Sun Sentinel, Williams' new company is called "Real Wellness." Williams told the newspaper that the company sells marijuana-based products like "salves, vape cartridges, and tonics."

"Real Wellness" is already operating in California, where pot is legal, and Williams said the company's plan is to "find manufacturing partners in other states" as well.

Williams won the 1998 Heisman Trophy and was drafted by the Saints in 1999 under Coach Mike Ditka. Just as the season was getting started, the two appeared in the famous photograph as a bride (Williams) and groom (Ditka.)

But the love affair was short-lived, and in 2002 Williams was traded to the Miami Dolphins, where he was suspended twice by the NFL-- for smoking marijuana.