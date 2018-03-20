First day of spring: Facts and legends on the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's the first day of spring, and we've got some wacky facts and legends about the kick off to this bright new season!

Did you know the first day of spring is known as the Vernal Equinox?

This means most places on earth will see approximately 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night.

Do you think you have spring fever?

According to Dr. Rachel Reitan, it's not even a real illness, but spring allergies are.

"I think the people who have allergies, especially spring allergies, will definitely say there is a spring fever. Once the trees are flourishing like they are now, you'll see the pollen on the cars and it's over just over," says Reitan.

Now who's out of winter hibernation and gearing up for spring cleaning?

Spring cleaning is a term that dates back to 1857 in the U.S., but many believe it originated in the east long before.

Here's a real head scratcher: In an old practice that originated from the Chinese, people believed that there is a perfect balance in the atmosphere on this day.

So legend has it, if you take an egg, you can balance if vertically on a flat surface better today than any other day of the year.

The eggs are symbols of fertility and birth, kind of like the birth of this new season.