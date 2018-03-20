× 16-year-old arrested for Holy Cross shooting that left two dead

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two people in the Holy Cross neighborhood Monday evening.

According to NOPD, officers responded just after 5 p.m. to a double shooting near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and St. Claude Court in the Holy Cross neighborhood. Two victims, a man and a woman, were found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager was arrested in the 6800 block of Tara Lane and has been booked with two counts of second-degree murder.