× Where’s my state income tax refund?

BATON ROUGE – If you’re wondering where your state income tax refund is, you can check the status online using the Louisiana Department of Revenue’s “Where’s My Refund?” app.

Just visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/refund and enter your social security number, tax year, your filing status, and the refund amount shown on your tax return.

If you filed your taxes online, you can generally expect your refund within 60 days of the filing date. If you filed paper returns, the wait time is generally 14 weeks.

The Louisiana individual income tax filing deadline is May 15.