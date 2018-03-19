Two people found shot to death in car along St. Claude Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve a double homicide investigation. The crime happened at about 5:00 this evening, March 19, near the intersection of Saint Claude Avenue and Saint Claude Court.

According to police, they were initially notified of a double shooting at the location. Once at the scene, officers say they found the bodies of two people, a man and a woman, inside of a car.

Police say both victims had been shot multiple times. They were declared dead at the scene by EMS workers.

The NOPD says detectives are working to gather evidence to identify the victims as well as to determine a motive for the attack.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death and will release the victims’ names once their families have been notified.

Anyone with information on the case can reach NOPD homicide detectives at 504-658-5300.

Or you can phone in a tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).