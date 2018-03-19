The Manischewitz Company Urges Adam Sandler to Write A Passover Song

FLORHAM PARK, Nj. – As part of its preparations for Passover this year, The Manischewitz Company felt that one thing was missing to get consumers into the holiday spirit: a Passover song. Who better to author it than Adam Sandler himself?

Passover runs from March 30 until April 7 this year. It’s one of the Jewish religion’s most sacred and widely observed holidays, that commemorates the story of the Israelites’ departure from ancient Egypt.

The Manischewitz Company is famous for their kosher wine and other Jewish foods.

Adam Sandler’s tongue in cheek Hanukkah Song was a huge hit when it was released in 1996. It became an anthem for Jewish Kids who heard nothing but Christmas music growing up.

To ‘suite’n the deal, The Manischewitz Company has created a dream hotel suite for Adam to write in, fully stocked and equipped with tons of Manischewitz products – everything from matzo ball soup to macarons, all with the hopes of inspiring him to write! Additionally, The Manischewitz Company is prepared to offer Adam free products for life if he accepts the challenge.

Below is a copy of the letter sent to Adam Sandler’s representative outlining the offer:



Here are pictures of the Passover Suite!