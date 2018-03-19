× NOPD: Man stabbed in back while jogging in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the back while jogging in New Orleans East yesterday afternoon.

The unidentified victim was approached by three men in the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on March 18, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The men demanded the jogger’s watch, and a struggle ensued.

The victim felt “pressure in his back,” and realized he had been stabbed, according to the NOPD.

The three men fled, and the victim drove himself to the hospital.

The NOPD has not released any information on the condition of the victim.