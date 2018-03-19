NOPD looking for man who attacked his estranged wife multiple times

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 32-year-old man who attacked his estranged wife on two separate occasions last weekend.

The first attack happened around 3 a.m. on March 18 when Terrance Everage slammed a chair into the victim’s vehicle while spitting at her, according to the NOPD.

The victim had already obtained a stay-away order against Everage, which he violated again when he returned to the victim’s home around 6 a.m. on March 18.

When the victim pulled out her phone to dial 911 during the second encounter, Everage snatched her phone from her hand.

As the victim attempted to drive away, Everage smashed multiple windows out of the victim’s vehicle with a chair and a block of concrete, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Terrance Everage should contact any Seventh District Investigative Unit detective at (504) 658-6077.