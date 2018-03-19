× NOPD asks for help in search of missing 16-year-old

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile male reported as missing.

16-year-old Wayne O’Neal was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. on March 18, 2018 in the 1300 block of General Ogden Street.

He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a royal blue baseball cap, white and blue shoes and a blue shirt with stars, resembling an American flag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wayne O’Neal is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.