NOPD asks for help in finding 14-year-old runaway

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a juvenile female reported as a runaway.

14-year-old Aniya Davis was last seen by her guardian at their residence in the 5500 block of Wilton Drive at about 12:35 a.m. on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Her guardian told police she heard Davis sneak out of the house at about 1:17 a.m. and has not been seen or heard from since this time.

Davis, a habitual runaway, is described as a black female standing 5’7” and weighing about 197 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gold T-shirt, light blue jeans and gold tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aniya Davis is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.