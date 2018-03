× Local bar up for “Best Bar in America”

NEW ORLEANS– The Avenue Pub at 1732 St. Charles Avenue is up for USA Today’s “Best Bars of America” Top 10 list. The Avenue Pub is known for its extensive beer selection. They ahve 40 beers on tap, 31 of them are rotating.

If you’d like to vote for The Avenue Pub as “Best Bar in America,” click HERE.