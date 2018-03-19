× “King of Crawfish” with the Louisiana Restaurant Association

King of Crawfish

“Decide who will be the supreme ruler of crawfish in New Orleans! Join us for LRA Greater New Orleans Chapter’s annual event, King of Crawfish. ” – lra.org



Thursday, March 22, 2018

6:00pm – 9:00pm

Generations Hall 310 Andrew Higgins Dr. New Orleans, LA 70130

Tickets $35 when purchased online $40 at the door Ticket includes food tastings, specialty drinks and two voting tickets

Participating restaurants

Crawfish Biscuits & Gravy

For the Biscuits:

Ingredients:

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus as needed

2/3 cup polenta-style yellow cornmeal

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon fine salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced

3/4 cup buttermilk

Instructions:

Set a rack in the center of the oven and preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with two layers of parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. Rub 2 tablespoons of the butter into the flour mixture with your fingertips, until it is completely incorporated. Work the remaining butter into the flour until it’s in even, pea-sizes pieces. Gently stir in the buttermilk to make a loose dough. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Pat the dough into a 1/2-inch thick rectangle. Fold the dough in thirds like a business letter. Pat the dough into a 5 by 8-inch rectangle about 3/4 inch thick. Use a 2- to 3-inch square cutter to make 6 biscuits, and put biscuits on the prepared baking sheet. Press together the scraps of dough, cut 2 more biscuits, and place them on the baking sheet. Bake until the tops are lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Cool slightly on a rack before serving.

For the Crawfish “gravy:”

Ingredients:

1 (1lb) pack of Louisiana crawfish tails

1 lb yellow onion, chopped

¼ lb green bell pepper, chopped

¼ lb celery, chopped

½ TBSP garlic, chopped

½ TBSP tomato paste

½ cup AP flour

2 cups chicken stock

1 mirliton boiled whole and pureed

Salt, pepper and cayenne to taste

2 ½ oz butte

Melt butter in a medium skillet. Add onions, celery & bell pepper and cook until translucent. Add garlic & tomato paste and cook for another 2-3 minutes browning the tomato paste. Add flour and incorporate well. Add chicken stock, pureed mirliton, seasonings & crawfish tails and allow to simmer and thicken.

To serve, spoon crawfish & mirliton gravy over biscuits and enjoy!